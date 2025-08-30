Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $76,000 Investment in Transcat, Inc. $TRNS

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

TRNS stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $782.41 million, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $80.89. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $67.56 and a one year high of $133.72.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Transcat had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

