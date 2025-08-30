Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $77,000 Investment in Realty Income Corporation $O

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $58.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.269 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 313.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

