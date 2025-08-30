Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Gladstone Capital Corporation $GLAD

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 78.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 44.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLAD. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Capital from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Gladstone Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $589.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 84.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Corporation will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

