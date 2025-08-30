Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America $ODC

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 98.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 973.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oil-Dri Corporation Of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Insider Activity at Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

In related news, Director Amy Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,798. This represents a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $154,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,222.75. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $354,570. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $63.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $868.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 10.44%.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Corporation Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.