Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in ProAssurance Corporation $PRA

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 95.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 307.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRA shares. Zacks Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.50.

PRA stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.13. ProAssurance Corporation has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.72 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 4.33%.The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

