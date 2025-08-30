Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 8,013 Shares of Quanterix Corporation $QTRX

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 245.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 29.9% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 268,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 61,794 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 51.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 606,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 205,311 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $2,704,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 61.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William P. Donnelly bought 93,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $506,534.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 139,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,671.36. This trade represents a 202.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Walt acquired 123,990 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $761,298.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,866,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,968.62. This trade represents a 7.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 463,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. Quanterix Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.73 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 56.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. Quanterix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Quanterix Corporation will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

See Also

