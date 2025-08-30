Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. $OSUR

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
OraSure Technologies Stock Up 0.6%
NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $242.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.27. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.61.
OraSure Technologies Company Profile
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.
