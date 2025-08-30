Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. $OSUR

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $242.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.27. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSUR shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.