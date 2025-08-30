Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 124,221 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -60.87 and a beta of -0.02. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 7,575,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,992.40. Following the purchase, the insider owned 32,347,299 shares in the company, valued at $426,984,346.80. This represents a 30.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

