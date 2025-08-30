Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. $METC

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,832 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,678,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,782 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,588,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 346,265 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,748,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 309,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 157,860 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 1,600,000 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,502,930 shares in the company, valued at $46,929,937.50. The trade was a 39.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 1.9%

METC opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 1.35. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $152.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on METC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

