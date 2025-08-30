Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 1,412 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. $NXRT

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 83.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4,645.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 34,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 53.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.50 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NXRT opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $873.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -104.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Paul Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,761.88. This trade represents a 25.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

