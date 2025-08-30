Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 74,169 enCore Energy Corp. $EU

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in enCore Energy by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in enCore Energy by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,297,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 702,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in enCore Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of enCore Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of enCore Energy from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

enCore Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EU opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $445.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. enCore Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 143.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

