Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. $LOCO

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
El Pollo Loco Price Performance
El Pollo Loco stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $14.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
El Pollo Loco Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.
