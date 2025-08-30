Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. $TR

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 105.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,577,000 after purchasing an additional 37,924 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TR stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $153.19 million for the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

