Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,162,511,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,227.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,162,000 after acquiring an additional 311,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,899.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 317,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,620,000 after acquiring an additional 310,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,528,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after acquiring an additional 308,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 873,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,571,000 after acquiring an additional 263,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 16.6%

BATS:MTUM opened at $243.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.27. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $240.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.