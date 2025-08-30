Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in Teekay Corporation Ltd. $TK

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Teekay Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 129,417 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Teekay were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Teekay by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Teekay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $8.20 on Friday. Teekay Corporation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

