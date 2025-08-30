Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation $MBWM

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,677 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $49.25 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 22.11%.The firm had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Several research firms have commented on MBWM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $47.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

