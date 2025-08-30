Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 16,325 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,325 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,088,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,005,000 after purchasing an additional 249,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,284,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,325,000 after buying an additional 115,319 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,770,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after buying an additional 1,058,173 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,455,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 67,414 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,414,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Cody purchased 3,500 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $56,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 60,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,924.28. This trade represents a 6.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $762.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.07 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

