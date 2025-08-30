Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 2,749 Shares of TWFG, Inc. $TWFG

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TWFG were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TWFG by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in TWFG in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TWFG in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in TWFG in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TWFG in the 4th quarter worth $351,000.

Get TWFG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TWFG from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TWFG from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TWFG from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TWFG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

TWFG Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of TWFG stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 105.86 and a current ratio of 105.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49. TWFG, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

TWFG Profile

(Free Report)

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.