Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 30,678 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,678 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,964.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 105,106 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,333,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total value of $1,023,533.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,399.84. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,960. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of WEC stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

