Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 4,438 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. $CLB

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLB. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $2,573,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $1,706,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 193,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 80,595 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 78,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 972.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 62,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE CLB opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $540.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Core Laboratories has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.220 EPS. Research analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

