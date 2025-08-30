Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 59,270 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited $GNK

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 59,270 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,119.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $724.00 million, a PE ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.19 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.