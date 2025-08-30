Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $107,000 Position in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. $GETY

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 62,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 246,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of GETY opened at $1.84 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $761.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 12.19%.The company had revenue of $234.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Getty Images has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

GETY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.85 price objective (down previously from $2.05) on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Getty Images from $7.70 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Getty Images to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Getty Images from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 33,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $58,873.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,044.22. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,010 shares of company stock worth $141,618. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

