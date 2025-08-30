Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $50,000 Position in Corporacion America Airports S.A. $CAAP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 899.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 198,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAAP opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Corporacion America Airports S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

Corporacion America Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.15 million. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports S.A. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.70 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corporacion America Airports from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.03.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

