Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Barclays PLC $BCS

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 870.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,976,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,441,000 after purchasing an additional 509,110 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 169,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 50,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BCS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Price Performance

BCS stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $20.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1557 per share. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.