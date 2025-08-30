Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,674 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,558,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,657 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,743,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,121,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,233 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,620,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 913,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:MFG opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

