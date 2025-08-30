Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.5%

VGT opened at $697.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $710.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.51.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

