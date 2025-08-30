Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,592,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,059,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,102,000 after buying an additional 258,245 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,834,000 after buying an additional 230,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,583,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 806.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 113,796 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $65.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $108.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.03%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Century Communities

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.