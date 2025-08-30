Ranger Energy Services, Inc. $RNGR Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $311.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.92%.The firm had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

In related news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 3,138 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $40,197.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,047,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,373.34. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 24,285 shares of company stock valued at $309,184 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Recommended Stories

