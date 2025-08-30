Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 60,160 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,160 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,201 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,990,000 after buying an additional 114,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,513,000 after buying an additional 109,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 630,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after acquiring an additional 97,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 14,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,799,542.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,686.17. This trade represents a 28.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jihye Whang Rosenband sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $99,048.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,070.09. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,219 shares of company stock worth $4,908,347 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTSI stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -126.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.36 and a 200 day moving average of $120.41.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

