Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 68,640 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,640 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 272,895 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,040,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,896,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $83,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.