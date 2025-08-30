Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $ZALT

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,727 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,752,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,722,000 after purchasing an additional 462,234 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 49.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter valued at about $7,474,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 2.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 15.1% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of ZALT stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.