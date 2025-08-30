Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. $TDW

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 271.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 215,891 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Tidewater worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2,510.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 33.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 14.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 477.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDW opened at $60.27 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.95. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $341.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tidewater has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDW. BTIG Research lowered Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 15,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.05 per share, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,234,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,979,941.85. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,754.16. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

