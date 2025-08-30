Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 124,510 Shares of Avient Corporation $AVNT

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,510 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Avient worth $12,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Avient by 85.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Avient by 57.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Avient by 2,450.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Avient by 45.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02. Avient Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $54.68.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.98 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Avient has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Avient’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVNT

Avient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.