Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 131,983 Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,409 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,983 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $18.13 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.