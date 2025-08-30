Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 139,849 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,941 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,849 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $12,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $1,915,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 833,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 24,224 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,437,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,506,000 after acquiring an additional 486,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

NYSE DB opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

