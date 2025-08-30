Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 27,095 Shares of Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $13,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 112.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 43.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Science Applications International by 38.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Science Applications International by 22.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $117.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $156.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average is $112.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.