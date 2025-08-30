Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 34,042 Shares of Knowles Corporation $KN

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.98% of Knowles worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 725.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 1.45. Knowles Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 56,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $1,148,981.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,319.44. This represents a 45.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 62,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,524.78. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

