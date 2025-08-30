Raymond James Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II $EOS

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $64,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3,243.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of EOS opened at $23.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.1523 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.