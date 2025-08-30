Raymond James Financial Inc. Grows Position in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,984 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $33,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Comerica by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 19.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $269,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,928.88. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $140,763.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,690.72. This trade represents a 18.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 54.41%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.