Raymond James Financial Inc. Grows Stake in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 399,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 82,902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTI opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $348,222.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,743.36. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

