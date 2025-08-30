Raymond James Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 16.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 48.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 775.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 188,268 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 126.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 77,330 shares during the period.

FTDR stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.32. Frontdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.62 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 125.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Frontdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $7,281,138.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,372.90. This trade represents a 78.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

