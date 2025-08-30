Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $12.09 Million Stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF $ULST

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULST. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 553.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

ULST opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.