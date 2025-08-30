Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $12.14 Million Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF $XT

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,187 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,650,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 727,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,880,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XT stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

