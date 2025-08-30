Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $12.86 Million Stock Position in Capital Group International Equity ETF $CGIE

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2025

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIEFree Report) by 215.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.45% of Capital Group International Equity ETF worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 868,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 196,965 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 589,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,420 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 560,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after acquiring an additional 106,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 168.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 338,931 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:CGIE opened at $32.89 on Friday. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $907.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.2716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Profile



The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

