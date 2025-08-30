Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $12.86 Million Stock Position in Capital Group International Equity ETF $CGIE

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 215.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.45% of Capital Group International Equity ETF worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 868,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 196,965 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 589,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,420 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 560,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after acquiring an additional 106,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 168.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 338,931 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGIE opened at $32.89 on Friday. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $907.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.2716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

