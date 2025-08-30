Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $13.13 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.80% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NULV. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 451,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,801 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:NULV opened at $43.20 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

