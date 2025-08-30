Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $13.14 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 656.5% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 69.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 131,130 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BATS PSEP opened at $42.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.81 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.