Raymond James Financial Inc. Increases Position in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 87.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,895 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,408,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 995,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,411,000 after purchasing an additional 502,897 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,808,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after buying an additional 178,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $24,891,000.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other news, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $6,944,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 212,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,594,669.94. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $1,307,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,085. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,325 shares of company stock worth $9,954,705. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.41.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $155.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $192.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 211.86%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

