Raymond James Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 717,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,756,000 after acquiring an additional 35,003 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 373,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 9,964.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,810,000 after acquiring an additional 145,283 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 55,404 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

IHG opened at $122.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.06. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $94.78 and a 1 year high of $137.25.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.566 per share. This represents a yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.04%.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

