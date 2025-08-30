Raymond James Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of United Bankshares worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,774,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,614,000 after purchasing an additional 213,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 980,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 80,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,526,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.34 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.79.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

