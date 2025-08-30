Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,620,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vital Farms by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,397 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vital Farms by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 7.84%.The firm had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Vital Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,700 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $770,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 702,476 shares in the company, valued at $32,391,168.36. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 4,796 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $244,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,765.40. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,901 shares of company stock worth $4,141,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VITL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 price objective on Vital Farms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

